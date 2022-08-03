NFL player Kyler Murray’s performance degraded due to playing too much Call of Duty, Reddit suggests 

Call of Duty is a franchise from Activision that is played by millions of gamers on a daily basis across numerous gaming platforms. With the likes of NFL player Cameron Dicker being COD’s official partner, a recent study on Reddit about another NFL player, Kyler Murray, suggests a deterioration in performance due to playing too much Call of Duty.

#Vanguard map Desolation and much more are available now in Mercenaries of Fortune: Reloaded. You’ve survived the gold rush so far… but what about the Zombie apocalypse? 🧟‍♂️#Vanguard map Desolation and much more are available now in Mercenaries of Fortune: Reloaded. You’ve survived the gold rush so far… but what about the Zombie apocalypse? 🧟‍♂️ 💰Rebirth of the Dead, the new #Vanguard map Desolation and much more are available now in Mercenaries of Fortune: Reloaded. https://t.co/4ktb8yiuVs

With no further ado, let’s take a deeper look into what the analysis has to say.

Reddit analysis offers insight into Kyler Murray’s performance during Call of Duty Double XP weekends

A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray’s performance shows that he plays worse when there’s active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they he played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. reddit.com/r/nfl/comments… A statistical analysis of NFL Quarterback Kyler Murray’s performance shows that he plays worse when there’s active Double XP weekends happening in Call of Duty. There were rumors stating that they he played a lot of Call of Duty, even during the season. reddit.com/r/nfl/comments… https://t.co/PcBMs33RcY

American football quarterback player Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals recently garnered interest in the NFL subreddit after an analysis from user u/NegativeBee implied that the player’s performance in the sport has taken a hit during COD’s Double XP weekends.

Activision encourages players to play their battle-royale title more during the weekends and allows them to earn double XP to level up their characters and weapons in-game. While a good reward for those who are unable to log into the game on a daily basis, it would seem these weekends have caught Kyler Murray’s attention as well.

The Reddit post from user u/NegativeBee, that at the moment has over 97% upvotes, highlights that promotional events in the game have a direct influence on the player’s performance. Some of the keynotes from the post are as follows:

Murray’s average passer rating went from 97.43 to 89.65, almost a -7.77 difference on double XP events.

Murray’s average yards per game is down from 251 to 245 on 2XP weekends, witnessing a -6 YPG difference on double XP events.

Murray’s average completion percentage is 67.29% which got reduced to 67.17% on double XP weekends, showing a -0.12% difference.

Murray’s record generally is 18-16-1 (0.529) ,and on double XP weekends it is 4-7-0 (0.360), showing a -0.169 difference in the win percentage.

While comments from Kyler Murray regarding this study are still yet to be heard, his recent contract urging a reduced in-game time suggests that COD might indeed be affecting his performance on the field.

Also Read

Story Continues below

Call of Duty is one of the biggest gaming franchises out there. Providing a fast-paced, action-packed first-person shooter experience for almost two decades, the titles are played by gamers all over the world as the franchise keeps getting bigger, with new installments being released almost every year.

When it comes the series’ battle royal experience, Season 4 Reloaded is live in Call of Duty: Warzone and is available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.