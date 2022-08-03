Yellowstone is the first national park in the United States and one of the natural wonders of the world. Yellowstone is North America’s richest wildlife hotspot and is bursting with things to see and explore. The park is full of geysers, so much so that it is the world’s greatest location for hydrothermal attractions. Boating tours are a great way to see the wildlife of Yellowstone differently from what one would see on a normal Yellowstone wildlife tour.

One of the best ways to explore Yellowstone is with a boating tour. There are many boating tours in Yellowstone catering to a full range of experiences. Boating tours include kayaking tours, sightseeing tours, and angling tours. Boating tours mostly operate in the summer as Yellowstone Lake and other bodies of water freeze over in the winter.

Snake River Family Lunch Float

For those looking for a short and sweet boating tour of Yellowstone with the family, then consider Teton Float’s Snake River Family Lunch Float. This tour is a relaxing river float on the Snake River with a stop-off for a picnic lunch by the side of the stream.





The tour includes professional tour guides and is popular with families.

Price:

Adult: $90.00

Child: $75.00 (Aged 13 and Under)

When: 11.30 am to 3.00 pm (Departure Time 11.00 am)

Group Size: Up To 12 Adults

Private Tour: $900

Spot wildlife and more while one floats thirteen miles downstream on Snake River over a two-hour period. On tour, visitors learn about the history, geology, flora, and fauna of the river system. One may be able to spot moose, elk, and deer on the trip – bald eagles, are almost a given.

Day Kayaking Tours On Yellowstone Lake

There are plenty of day kayaking tours in Yellowstone – one example is offered by Yellowstone Hiking Guides. On this tour, meet at 8 am and explore the West Thumb Geyser Basin of Yellowstone. Guests learn about tales of native peoples who once called the place home and of the Yellowstone ecosystem.

Price: $155.00 Per Person

Duration: 4 Hours

Distance Covered: 5 Miles

Difficulty: Moderate

The tour is moderate in difficulty and is for those aged 15 and above. The tour includes a kayak, a guide, a morning snack, and a picnic lunch.

There are plenty of day kayaking options as well as overnight options and multi-day trips up to around six days. To take the experience up a notch, camp overnight on a kayaking trip.





Six Day Ultimate Yellowstone Kayaking Trip

Geyser Kayak Tours offers an epic six-day kayaking tour to really unlock the many secrets of the great national park. Yellowstone Lake is the centerpiece of the Great Yellowstone Ecosystem (which also includes Grand Teton National Park and some other national forests).

The Great Yellowstone Ecosystem is today regarded as the largest intact ecosystem in the northern temperate zone. What better way to explore it than with a kayaking adventure? Keep one’s eyes peeled for elk, moose, bison, wolves, and black & grizzly bears.





Dates: August to September

Type: Private

Duration: Six Days and Five Nights

The tour begins at Yellowstone Lake, and one will spend nearly a week in the Yellowstone wilderness. The tour is packed with enough gear and supplies for the duration.

One will paddle 2-10 miles each day to various backcountry campsites. Two days are spent at the same location, so on those days, one does not need to take down the tents and can paddle around with empty kayaks. The trip is informative, with plenty of opportunities for fishing and kayaking. The water of Yellowstone Lake is very cold (it only thaws in late May or early June), so one will not be spending much time swimming.

See the dazzling bird life of the lake – thousands of ducks and geese, as well as many trumpeter swans, ospreys, cormorants, bald eagles, and others.

