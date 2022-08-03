Outer Banks season 3 and 5 teen shows we hope will hit Netflix in 2022

This year started off great with so many new and returning shows landing on Netflix. However, we haven’t seen the release of many teen shows. It looks like Netflix was saving them for the second half of the year because soon we’ll see the releases of Never Have I Ever season 3, Locke and Key season 3, and Fate: The Winx Saga season 2. There are also some teen shows that haven’t been confirmed to be coming in 2022, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that they do. Yes, we’re talking about Outer Banks season 3.

Although we have a pretty good list of teen shows confirmed to arrive on Netflix throughout the rest of the year, there are some unconfirmed teen shows that have good chances of being released before the year is over. There are also teen shows we just really want to see return.

This is why we’ve decided to share our list of teen shows we hope will make their way to Netflix by the end of 2022. Naturally, the first teen show we’ll start with is Outer Banks.

Teen shows we hope will hit Netflix in 2022

Outer Banks season 3

Outer Banks is arguably one of the best teen series on Netflix. There have been two successful seasons so far, and fans are patiently waiting for Outer Banks season 3 to come out. As of Aug. 3, production on the third season is still ongoing with a rumored wrap date on Aug. 19. We’ll likely see the cast and/or crew begin making posts on Instagram about filming being wrapped soon.

If production does actually wrap in August, we could be looking at about three to four months of post-production, which would put the release date somewhere between November and December. However, a December release would be more likely. Of course, nothing has been confirmed and Outer Banks season 3 could come sometime next year. We’re just holding hope we’ll see the return of our favorite Pogues by the end of 2022.

Derry Girls season 3

Derry Girls is a beloved teen series that finished its run on network TV back in May. Now, Netflix subscribers are waiting for the third and final season to make its way to the streamer. We’re expecting Derry Girls season 3 to come to Netflix any day now.

It took 10 months after the first season last aired for that season to arrive on Netflix. There was a shorter gap of only four months for the second season. Obviously, we want to see the third season sooner rather than later. We’re hoping Netflix follows the second season’s release schedule, which means we will see Derry Girls season 3 in September. But we can’t throw out an early 2023 release because the streamer might follow the first season’s release schedule. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Ginny and Georgia season 2

Out of all of the returning teen shows on our list, we believe Ginny and Georgia has the best chance of coming back by the end of the year. Production on the second season wrapped in April, and shows like Ginny and Georgia typically spend about six months in post-production before being released. Six months of post-production would put the release date sometime in October. However, post-production can last up to eight months. So we could see Ginny and Georgia season 2 in December. Any later than December wouldn’t make any sense, but it’s possible. Fingers crossed, we see Ginny and Georgia season 2 by the end of the year.

Elite season 6

We would really like to see a new season of Elite come out by the end of 2022, but it’s unlikely to happen. Principal photography on Elite season 6 wrapped in June, but it’s unclear how long the show will spend in post-production. The fifth season spent 10 months in post-production before arriving on Netflix. If this happens with the sixth season, we would be looking at an April 2023 release.

There’s a chance of post-production being cut short, allowing the sixth season to make a 2022 release. However, we’ve already seen the release of a new season of Elite this year. We doubt Netflix will release two seasons in a year. The streamer will likely release Elite: Short Stories to hold fans over until the sixth season comes out in 2023. We can only hope Netflix switches things up and releases Elite season 6 by the end of 2022.

Blood and Water season 3

If you haven’t already watched Blood and Water, you should do so as soon as possible. Production on Blood and Water season 3 officially started in April 2022. We’re probably looking at four months of production before the episodes enter post-production. Post-production will likely last six months before the new season arrives on Netflix. This would put the release date sometime in February 2023. Maybe post-production could be cut shorter, but that’s how long the fifth season spent in the process. Since the show premiered, we’ve seen a new season of Blood and Water every year. If Blood and Water season 3 comes out in 2023, it would break the release pattern. It’s not unheard of, but we hope it doesn’t happen.

XO, Kitty

XO, Kitty is a spinoff series to the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy and we’re looking forward to its release on Netflix. Principal photography reportedly began in March and was rumored to have wrapped in June. As we mentioned earlier, Netflix shows typically spend six months in post-production before being released. So we could possibly see XO, Kitty sometime in December. However, this would be cutting it close for a 2022 release. So we might not see the teen series until early 2023. Let’s hope the editing process doesn’t take long.

We really hope to see Outer Banks season 3 and all of the other teen shows on our list come out by the end of 2022. Fingers crossed!

Which teen shows do you hope will hit Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comment section below.