Polygon Commits to Korean Web3 Ecosystem and Announces Local Partnerships, Hiring Initiative and Developer Resources

Heading to Korea Blockchain Week: IMPACT and hosting Polygon Connect, Polygon will highlight partnerships with popular Korean Web3 projects such as OnePlanet, Derby Stars, NOD Games, SNKRZ, OZYS, and leading blockchain investment firm Hashed

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2022 / Polygon, the leading Ethereum scaling platform used by some of the world’s largest companies including Meta, Stripe & Reddit, today solidifies its commitment to support the growing Korean web3 ecosystem by announcing local partnerships, strategic hiring initiatives, and top supporter participation at South Korea’s flagship Web3 event, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW2022).

In key verticals such as entertainment and gaming, Polygon is fast emerging as a global market leader. Invested in building partnerships, Polygon announced business partnerships in the Korean entertainment space with high-profile NFT marketplace OnePlanet and NFT game Derby Stars. Both companies migrated to Polygon from Terra. Innovative global Korean projects like Blockchain game studio NOD Games and fitness to earn app SNKRZ are also on Polygon. Beyond entertainment, Polygon is partnering in the DeFi space with blockchain investment firm Hashed and Blockchain tech company OZYS, developer of Meshswap.

Having recently announced the world’s first Zero-Knowledge (ZK) scaling solution fully compatible with Ethereum, Polygon has been relentlessly innovating and driving greater adoption of Web3 technology by onboarding millions of users. To this end, they are focused on Korea as a key territory to develop the growing web3 ecosystem and will be offering ongoing comprehensive support to local developers.

Polygon will also be undertaking a strategic hiring initiative in the region to bring top local talent to key positions across all verticals within the Polygon ecosystem. Polygon will encourage new collaborations by hiring a Director of Business Development for Korea. Other key hires will include positions in business development, partner success, developer relations, and enterprise to ensure key personnel on the ground in Korea can accelerate helping developers build on Polygon. Polygon will also scale its engineering capabilities by onboarding DevOps engineers, Blockchain engineers, and developer advocates, continuing Polygon’s open source commitment to the developer community in the country.

Polygon will sponsor the upcoming Korea Blockchain Week 2022 (KBW2022) – a premier cryptocurrency and blockchain event bringing together industry-leading organizations and individuals to champion web3 development in Korea. In addition to sponsoring the event, Polygon will host Polygon Connect, which will bring over 500 developers together to learn about and innovate on blockchain technology.

“Polygon is strongly committed to supporting innovation and building partnerships in the Korean developer and creator communities,” said Ryan Wyatt, CEO of Polygon Studios. “Our mission is to foster a thriving ecosystem of local developers and users with a commitment to sustainability, security, and innovation. We look forward to playing an active role in Korea Blockchain Week 2022 and building a regional team of passionate, experienced individuals to further access our scalable infrastructure in Korea and the wider APAC region.”

Korea Blockchain Week spokesperson said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with Polygon for KBW2022. Our attendees are keen to hear from the most innovative and impactful leaders in Web3, and we look forward to delivering on this through Sandeep Nailwal’s fireside chat. We’re passionate about bringing together pioneering Web3, DeFi, and blockchain technology organizations, and Polygon’s involvement is invaluable in achieving our goals for the event.”

Learn more about Polygon activities in Korea Aug 4-11 here.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 19,000+ decentralized applications hosted, 1.6B+ total transactions processed, 142M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here.

About KBW2022

The KBW2022 will take place in the heart of Seoul at the InterContinental Grand Seoul Parnas between August 7-12. Hosted by FactBlock and co-hosted by Hashed in partnership with ROK Capital, the highly anticipated in-person event is making a comeback after two years of hiatus due to COVID-19. The speakers of KBW2022 include Vitalik Buterin, Changpeng Zhao, Yat Siu, Sandeep Nailwal, Illia Polosukhin.

