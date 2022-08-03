Pooch Named Cash + Kitty With Diabetes: Anne Arundel’s Adoptable Pets

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — Here are this week’s adorable adoptables from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Visit aacspca.org or call (410) 268-4388 for more information on these pets, who all need forever homes.
Cash
Couldn’t we all use a little extra Cash? This Cash will surely enrich your life. He has plenty of love to share. He is a young, active dog and he really enjoys spending time with his people. Cash would be an awesome adventure buddy- hiking, swimming, boating- he’s up for anything and is ready to go wherever you are!
Eppie
Eppie is a stunningly beautiful black cat. She is 11 years old. When she arrived, we learned that she has diabetes. Eppie is doing well with her diet and daily insulin injections, she is looking and feeling so much better already! Eppie is not in our main cat room so please check out our website or call us at 410-268-4388 for more details.
Savanna
Savanna is an American Bulldog mix who has never met a treat she didn’t like! She also loves blankets and stuffed toys. Savanna enjoys swimming, car rides, and going for outings. She can be selective about other dogs, but Savanna is part of our training and enrichment program and has made so much progress on her leash skills. She needs an adopter who is prepared to continue to support her learning- and provide a steady supply of treats!
Alfredo
Alfredo is a handsome orange tabby cat. This young man has pretty much grown up at the shelter. He is quite active and playful but is still not sure about strange humans. He needs a patient adopter who will give him the time and space he needs to adjust. He may never be a cuddly cat, but he could still be a great addition to your home!
