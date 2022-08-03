Pooch Named Cash + Kitty With Diabetes: Anne Arundel’s Adoptable Pets

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD — Here are this week’s adorable adoptables from the SPCA of Anne Arundel County. Visit aacspca.org or call (410) 268-4388 for more information on these pets, who all need forever homes.

Cash

Couldn’t we all use a little extra Cash? This Cash will surely enrich your life. He has plenty of love to share. He is a young, active dog and he really enjoys spending time with his people. Cash would be an awesome adventure buddy- hiking, swimming, boating- he’s up for anything and is ready to go wherever you are!

Courtesy of the SPCA of Anne Arundel County

Eppie

Eppie is a stunningly beautiful black cat. She is 11 years old. When she arrived, we learned that she has diabetes. Eppie is doing well with her diet and daily insulin injections, she is looking and feeling so much better already! Eppie is not in our main cat room so please check out our website or call us at 410-268-4388 for more details.