Project S is Dead by Daylight dev’s Legend of Zelda

Project S is yet another notch in Behaviour Interactive’s belt. A far cry from the horror game aesthetics of Dead by Daylight and Meet Your Maker, Project S is an open-world adventure that truly channels Breath of the Wild.

From out of the darkness a floating cityscape emerges, nestled amid azure skies and fluffy white clouds. Stony structures float high in the sky, many of which are characterised by Japanese-style pagodas and lush foliage. This is our first glimpse of Project S, an all-new open-world title from Behaviour Interactive.

As the trailer progresses, we see a series of different historical styles all blending into one. From Ancient Egyptian sphynx to Grecian clothing, this mysterious realm is a mashup of high fantasy elements – why? We don’t know, but boy does it look stunning.

We never see our protagonist’s face, but what we do know is that their adventure will revolve around solving puzzles. Upon approaching a floating cube, it opens up to numerous different little quests, and later we see a light-puzzle that presumably needs you to line up laser beams.

Breaking this down during the Behaviour Beyond press event, CEO and game director for Project S, Elyot Grant, states “the puzzles and the quests have rewards. It is a game with progression and rewards for sure.”

Project S’s world looks incredibly vast, and absolutely beautiful. What purpose it plays remains unknown, and how our hero will shape its destiny is also a mystery.

There’s no word of a release date just yet, so it seems will will be waiting a while for Project S to make it into the public sphere. In the meantime, if you’re looking to keep yourself occupied, check out our extensive Dead by Daylight Killers list to make sure you slay survivors in style in chapter 25.