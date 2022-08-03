Retirees Seeking Sustainable Living and Green Homes Move to Belize



Views:

17

Posted: Wednesday, August 3, 2022. 2:06 pm CST.

By BBN Staff: When your golden years are right around the corner, you start to really sit down and do the math on where you can spend your time. You want a place that feels like paradise every day of the year, gives you the perfect level of socialization with others, and maybe even recognizes that the health of the world does not stop with you. It is for these reasons and many more that we recommend Carmelita Gardens, in Belize, as an ideal retirement spot.

Belize is a country that is flush with natural beauty and there are at least some parts of public and private enterprises that want to ensure the country keeps that natural beauty. Carmelita Gardens is just such a place where this rings true. The founder, Phil Hahn, started with a plot of land along the Belize River and has since seen it thrive into a 98-acre sustainable community. Sustainable, in this capacity, means that little is wasted and everything is as green-minded as it can be; every home makes use of rainwater for hydration, solar panels for electricity, and there is a communal organic garden for everyone to contribute toward. The fact that you can get by just fine with only knowing English certainly does not hurt.

In case you are worried about the quality of habitation available at Carmelita Gardens, you have plenty of options. The area offers multiple sizes of properties and even lots of land to develop upon, ensuring that just about any budget can lead to something viable and enjoyable. The cheapest options for lots are $39k USD for a 5,000 square feet Green Garden Lot and can grow as much as $79k for a half-acre River Estate Lot. You can also sometimes just chance upon homes being available for sale, meaning that you can skip the wait of construction and jump right into the meat of living in the area. If you do choose to buy a lot, homes in Carmelita Gardens are built to the resident’s tastes in architecture and remain designed with sustainability as a top concern.

Carmelita Gardens is truly a wondrous place for anyone looking to live off the land but comfortably so. You can spend every day surrounded by Belize’s natural beauty, in a home that feels truly yours amidst a community of other people who are just as concerned about enjoying life without hurting the planet.

Аdvеrtіѕе wіth thе most visited news site in Веlіzе ~ Wе оffеr fullу сuѕtоmіzаblе аnd flехіblе dіgіtаl mаrkеtіng расkаgеѕ. Yоur соntеnt іѕ dеlіvеrеd іnѕtаntlу tо thоuѕаndѕ оf uѕеrѕ іn Веlіzе аnd аbrоаd! Соntасt uѕ аt [email protected] оr саll uѕ аt 501-601-0315.

© 2022, BreakingBelizeNews.com. This article is the copyrighted property of Breaking Belize News. Written permission must be obtained before reprint in online or print media. REPRINTING CONTENT WITHOUT PERMISSION AND/OR PAYMENT IS THEFT AND PUNISHABLE BY LAW.