Shoppers praise Amazon’s ‘brilliant’ tower fan for being ‘quiet and powerful’ – under £35

Keeping cool in the summer heat is important, and a good fan is an essential part of every household.
With the MET office reporting the driest July in over 80 years, now is the time to get an effective fan that will keep you and your home cool in the heatwave.
More hot weather is on the way, and this fan is designed to effectively cool down the temperature and make your home more comfortable on warmer days.
Usually retailing at £52.99, the Pelonis tower fan is currently at a discounted price of £33.99, but the offer won’t be around forever.
Amazon shoppers are loving the fan, and the price really makes it a summer essential.
The Pelonis tower fan is designed to be effective yet compact.
Features Include:
- 60-degree Wide Oscillation
- 2H Programmable Timer
- 3 Speed Settings
- Bladeless Tower Fan Design
- Low Noise for Cool Night
The 60-degree oscillation function provides a wide reach of cool air, without having to changing the angle of the tower fan.
The two-hour programmable timer is a great hands-free function that allows you to set the fan ahead of time, so that it comes on automatically when you are busy working or multi-tasking.
BUY: Pelonis tower fan (£33.99)
Some 74% percent of reviewers have given it a five star rating, some calling it ‘fantastic’.
Christine Bunclark wrote: “Great fan – arrived in time and used during the hot weather.”
Sophelia said: ”Very quiet and powerful fan. Lovely and cooling. Well worth the money, highly recommend!”
And Vanram also added: “This is a literal saviour in the heatwave.”
Source link