‘So disrespectful’ Adam Peaty Commonwealth Games interview slammed by BBC viewers

Adam added: “That’s no disrespect. I’m still four weeks into my programme, I can’t put that expectation on myself.”

When the poolside interview cut back to the BBC studio, host Clare Balding asked swimmer Mark Foster to give his opinions on Adam’s remark.

The Olympian said: “I think he’s trying to say it doesn’t matter. It does matter, it’s the Commonwealth Games, it’s a multi-sport event and I think when he was growing up, the Commonwealth Games would have been a big deal.

“But the fact that he’s won lots of Worlds and Olympic Games, maybe he’s trying to play it down to himself that it doesn’t matter.”