Categories
Showbiz

Virgin River’s Martin Henderson speaks out on Charmaine’s twin’s real father: ‘I know who’


“One thing I know around here is you can’t count your chickens until they’re hatched in terms of plot lines.

“Because there’s this sense that it could be who you think, but then what’s the more shocking choice?” he went on to Glamour.

But Henderson did reassure: “I don’t know where they’ve landed on that, but the one I heard is really, really good. It’s juicy.”

From the very first season of Virgin River, Charmaine had remained adamant Jack was the father after falling pregnant with twins.





Source link

Alex Davies

By Alex Davies

Alex Davies is a Senior TV reporter at Express.co.uk. Formerly a Lifestyle & Features Reporter for OK! Online, Alex moved to the Express in November 2018. Alex covers everything from the latest Netflix series to the most talked-about reality TV shows.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.