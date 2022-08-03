Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule Revealed – Florida Gators

This year’s slate features eight home contests ahead of SEC play.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida women’s basketball revealed the 2022-23 non-conference portion of their schedule on Wednesday afternoon, a schedule that features eight matchups at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.
Florida will get the excitement started with the regular-season opener on Monday, Nov. 7 when they welcome Florida A&M to the O’Connell Center. Prior to the home-opener, the Gators will host Saint Leo for an exhibition contest on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
In similar fashion to 2021-22, the Orange & Blue will participate in two neutral-site events, beginning with the St. Pete Showcase where they will meet Green Bay on Nov. 24 and Houston on Nov. 26. The non-conference schedule will end at the previously announced Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C., where the Gators will square-off with Oklahoma on Dec. 21.
After a home contest with UNC Asheville on Nov. 13, the Gators will face their first road test of the season when they travel to Tallahassee, Fla., to take-on in-state rival Florida State on Nov. 16. Outside of the St. Pete Showcase at the end of November, UF will host Bethune Cookman (Nov. 18), Furman (Nov. 21) and Prairie View A&M (Nov. 30) to round out the month.
A road trip to Dayton for a game with the Flyers awaits the Gators to on Sunday, Dec. 4 before a quick return trip home for a Dec. 6 face-off with Presbyterian. Florida will remain in the state on Dec. 10, heading south to meet Miami in Coral Gables before finishing the home slate against UNC Greensboro on Sunday, Dec. 18.
The 2022-23 Southeastern Conference schedule will be released in the coming weeks.
2022-23 Season Ticket Information
New season tickets are now available starting at $50 per ticket. Courtside seating begins at $150 per ticket while loge seating starts at $100. General admission adult tickets will cost $50 with children’s general admission (age 12 and under) at $25. Click here to renew your season tickets or to buy new 2022-23 women’s basketball season ticket packages today.
Florida Women’s Basketball 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule
(1) – St. Pete Showcase
|Date
|Day
|Opponent
|Location
|Nov. 2
|Wednesday
|SAINT LEO (Exh.)
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Nov. 7
|Monday
|FLORIDA A&M
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Nov. 13
|Sunday
|UNC ASHEVILLE
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Nov. 16
|Wednesday
|at Florida State
|Tallahassee, FL
|Nov. 18
|Friday
|BETHUNE COOKMAN
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Nov. 21
|Monday
|FURMAN
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Nov. 24
|Thursday
|vs. Green Bay (1)
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Nov. 26
|Saturday
|vs. Houston (1)
|St. Petersburg, FL
|Nov. 30
|Wednesday
|PRAIRIE VIEW A&M
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Dec. 4
|Sunday
|at Dayton
|Dayton, OH
|Dec. 6
|Tuesday
|PRESBYTERIAN
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Dec. 10
|Saturday
|at Miami (FL)
|Coral Gables, FL
|Dec. 18
|Sunday
|UNC GREENSBORO
|GAINESVILLE, FL
|Dec. 21
|Wednesday
|vs. Oklahoma (2)
|Charlotte, N.C.
(1) – St. Pete Showcase
(2) – Jumpman Invitational
– #GoGators –
