Yellowstone’s Colby star sparks frenzy with reunion photo ahead of season 5 premiere

“I’m really looking forward to that, I didn’t know necessarily what Jimmy’s future was. I still don’t know exactly what Jimmy’s future holds,” he told US Weekly.

Season five could also explore Colby’s romance with Teeter (Jennifer Landon) after the two shared their first kiss in season four.

After aggressively pursuing the ranch hand, the two shared an intimate moment after they were almost trampled to death by Wade Morrow (Boots Southerland) and his son, Clint (Brent Walker).

Although Colby wasn’t initially interested in Teeter, he initiated their kiss therefore fans could see more of their romance when season five returns.

Yellowstone season 5 premieres Sunday, November 13 on the Paramount Network in the USA. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Paramount+ in the UK.