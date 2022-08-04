🌱 Tampa City Council Votes Down Rent Control + Library Staff Shortage





Hello, everybody! I'm back with your fresh edition of the Tampa Daily.

Here are the top stories in Tampa today: 1. Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended the elected state prosecutor of Tampa, Democrat Andrew Warren, on Thursday for pledging not to enforce the state’s new 15-week abortion ban and for supporting gender transition treatments for minors. The Governor has appointed Susan Lopez to serve as State Attorney for the period of suspension. (Tampa Patch, WSVN)

2. Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Library is shutting down some branches temporarily or reducing operating hours due to staff shortages. Several staff members have been out due to COVID-19 or approved medical leave. (Subscription: Tampa Bay Times) 3. The Florida School of Woodworking in Tampa offers classes that range from beginner to advanced. Owner, Kate Swann, originally started off in the west coast and owns a custom-designed furniture business. (Spectrum News 13) 4. A New York transplant’s new St. Pete venture called OneSeven Technology aims to help startups succeed by offering developers for hire as well as leadership and mentor services. OneSeven has 15 employees, more than double its six full-time workers from last year. (Tampa Bay INNO) 5. Tampa City Council voted 4-2 against the first reading of an ordinance that aimed to put a rent control measure on a November ballot. The vote came after landlords, which are raising rents at a record pace including some at over 50%, and city staff pushed against the measure. Councilmembers Lynn Hurtak and Orlando Gudes were the only members to vote in favor of the ordinance. (Creative Loafing Tampa) Today in Tampa:

