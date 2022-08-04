America’s Got Talent suffers ratings blow amid backlash over wildcard twist

The audition stage of America’s Got Talent has finally concluded, with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel all landing on this year’s finalists. However, following the instalment on Tuesday, August 2, rating figures have revealed the number of viewers tuned in dwindled in a blow to the show’s popularity.
While AGT did land the top spot as the most-viewed primetime show on Tuesday evening, it failed to replicate its success of the week previously.
Instead, it drew an audience of approximately 6.2 million, slightly down week-on-week.
It also bagged a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, the key target for most networks, according to The Wrap.
These figures meant AGT did trump the rest of the competition but bosses will hope the trend of losing numbers week-on-week doesn’t continue.
READ MORE: A Place in the Sun’s Jean gobsmacked as guests’ budget makes history
And the final wildcard act is comedian Jordan Conley, who impressed and had Simon in stitches with his routine.
The vote closes on Friday. August 5 at 4am PT and 7am ET.
However, it’s safe to say some fans aren’t happy these four acts missed out on automatic spots in the live finals.
Reacting to Jordan’s pleas for votes, Twitter user Benjamin Massie was one to voice their disdain: “Ngl, you shouldn’t even be in the wild card.
Source link