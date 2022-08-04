Apple’s iPhone14 Leak Rumored to Have Purple Color, 30W Charging Speed, and MORE!

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro is anticipated to be the model that completely overhauls the iPhone roster, with a design that likely stands apart from the iPhone 13 Pro. It is rumored that it will ditch the notch the always-on display feature, according to a report by Mashable.

With products like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 providing intense competition, it is said that Apple will have to go extra hard with its Phone 14 Pro.

Bringing The A-Game

Apple seems to be bringing its A-Game with a rumored new 48MP primary camera and an all-new A16 Bionic CPU that may not be included in the basic iPhone14 model.

As of now, existing rumors point out that the iPhone 14 lineup may launch on Sept. 13.

According to Mashable, the iPhone 14 range is expected to be on sale a week later, on Friday, Sept. 23, with pre-orders expected to begin the Friday following the Apple event on Sept. 16.

Price, Colors, and Charging Speed

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 14 Pro would start at $1,099, which is $100 more than the $999 starting price of the iPhone 13 Pro. Additionally, the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro Max might increase by a similar $100 to $1,199.

In terms of handset color, it looks like anyone wishing to buy an Apple iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Max can choose from colors such as purple, blue, black, green, red, or white.

This rumor was spread by an Apple leaker with the name @Jioriku on Twitter. Many of the specifics in the thread, such as information on the chip manufacturing process, the upcoming always-on display functionality, and the A16 CPU speed, have already surfaced from other sources, according to NotebookCheck.

The source is only 60% certain about the color choice for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, with purple replacing the anticipated sierra blue option.

However, Apple fans may anticipate buying silver, gold, purple, green, and graphite color options. The iPhone 14 devices are also rumored to offer 30 W charging rates. However, heat development will reportedly lower that number to 25-27 W.

