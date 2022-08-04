Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s wife stuns in rare loved-up appearance at All or Nothing event

Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta, 40, and his wife Lorena Bernal, 41, put on a sweet display together in a rare joint outing in honour of the release of the Amazon Prime football documentary series, All Or Nothing: Arsenal. The Argentine actress and model looked glamorous while supporting her other half in a figure-enhancing white dress.

The beauty, who is not often pictured alongside the former professional footballer, opted for a chic look in the outfit, which featured buttoned pockets at the hips.

It was cut short to just above the knees to show off Lorena’s toned legs, as she teamed the dress with silver-toed heels and a white clutch.

Meanwhile, her husband Mikel looked dapper in a black suit, black shoes, and blue shirt combo.

All or Nothing: Arsenal debuts today on Amazon Prime.