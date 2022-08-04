Barack Obama’s growing fortune — How does the former President earn his MILLIONS?

Barack Obama became a household name around the world when he was first elected as president of the United States in 2008. Today, he celebrates his 61st birthday and just over five years since he left office, Obama is currently earning more now than he did as head of state.

Obama served two terms in office as president between 2009 and 2017, earning $400,000 (£330,000) per year.

Now, five years out of office, Obama is believed to be worth $70million (£57million) according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He started his political career as part of the Illinois Senate in 1996 and became a senator in 2004 earning more than $150,000 (£123,000) per year.

When Obama took the position as president, his base salary was $400,000 (£330,000) but there were other financial perks of the office.

He reportedly received a $150,000 (£123,000) expense account, $100,000 (£82,000) travel account and $20,000 (£16,000) entertainment budget.

