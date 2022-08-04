Body Language Expert Describes The Big Change In Kate’s Relationship With Charlotte

Judi James is a noted British body language expert who regularly appears within the U.K. media to discuss the signals sent by celebrities and politicians through their gestures and expressions. She recently spoke to The U.S. Sun about the interactions she noticed between Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and daughter Princess Charlotte when they sat together at the Commonwealth Games.

James explained that Charlotte’s grimaces and wide-eyed stares “could only come from a lack of shyness and self-awareness.” But more significantly, the duchess appeared to be unconsciously imitating those facial expressions herself. This phenomenon is known as “mirroring,” a mimicry that’s hardwired into our systems from the womb, according to Forbes. Far from being an annoying habit, mirroring indicates a personal feeling of connectedness or empathy. (If a potential boss imitates your arm or leg position during a job interview, it’s a good sign that you’re on their short list).

James explained, “Kate appears to be taking her lead from Charlotte and mirroring her slightly, which clearly shows they are sharing the fun and losing themselves in the moment … It is so good to see Kate following suit, even in a more subtle way.”

It also bodes well for the duchess’s future. Kate Middleton already emulates Queen Elizabeth in her dignified manner and her “never complain, never explain” discretion. But her willingness to let her guard down and have fun with her children indicates that she’ll be an approachable queen when the time comes.