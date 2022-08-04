Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone down due to connectivity issues across all platforms

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone are experiencing connectivity issues on all platforms, according to Activision’s Online Services page.

Activision is aware of issues plaguing not only Vanguard and Warzone but Black Ops Cold War on all platforms, as well as Black Ops III PC, respectively. The listed issues were apparently noticed by Activision within the last hour and are under investigation.

Some users are also now reporting issues related to Modern Warfare and Black Ops 4, although Activision has not listed any issues for that. BO4 connection on PlayStation 4 was previously reported as a problem during this server outage.

Issues related to Vanguard have been removed from the general Online Services page, but Activision is still reporting connectivity drop on all platforms for the game on the Vanguard-specific service page.

Although the developers are likely hard at work to reach a resolution, this will take at least a little bit of time out of the Double XP week that began today for both weapons and the battle pass in Vanguard and Warzone.

Due to the connectivity problems, the Call of Duty League Championship, the biggest event of the year, is also experiencing a delay of more than an hour. The league seemed prepared to begin the second match of the tournament right around the time the servers dropped.

This is a breaking news story with more details to follow. Updates will be added as soon as possible.