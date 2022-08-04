Call of Duty: Warzone Aug. 3 patch notes leaves Kilo 141, KG M40 nerfed

Earlier this week, Raven Software deployed a new update and a set of patch notes in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4. The update somewhat amends the changes that were made in Season 4 Reloaded, which buffed and nerfed a plethora of weapons. Most notably, the developers buffed several guns from Modern Warfare, causing a mini-renaissance in Warzone. Players have flocked to those older guns in waves, resulting in Vanguard guns not being used as often.

In the Aug. 3 update, Raven made some changes to try and rectify this imbalance in the meta. While the Modern Warfare guns are still strong, the developers want to ensure they don’t dominate the meta. Some Vanguard guns were also buffed to balance out the meta even further. However, Vanguard guns that were also popular in the meta were nerfed as well.

Below, fans can see the full slate of patch notes from the most recent update in Warzone. They can also visit Raven’s website to see how the changes compare to the ones from Season 4 Reloaded.

Warzone Aug. 3 patch notes

We’ll just be going over the weapon adjustments from the Aug. 3 update. This includes a nerf to the Kilo 141, NZ-41, and KG M40 and buffs to the Whitley and Vargo-S.

Vargo-S (VG)

Mirzoyan 414mm Custom Muzzle Velocity now increased by 35%



NZ-41 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.3, down from 1.5

Shot Deviation Increased

KG M40 (VG)

Headshot Locational Damage multiplier decreased to 1.32, down from 1.46

Neck Locational Damage multiplier increased to 1.32, up from 1.3

Volkssturmgewehr (VG)

Min Damage decreased to 21, down from 22

VDD 287mm Damage Range Penalty increased to -25%, down from -10% Muzzle Velocity Penalty increased to -20%, down from -10% Vertical Recoil Penalty increased to -21%, down from -12%

Krausnick 428mm 05V Damage Range decreased to 26%, down from 40%



Kilo (MW)

Min Damage decreased to 22, down from 23

Armaguerra 43 (VG)

ADS Movement Speed Scale decreased to 1.36, down from 1.4

.30 Russian Short 34 Round Mags Damage Range penalty increased to -25%, down from -14%

8mm Kurz 72 Round Mags Damage Range decreased to 5%, down from 10% Movement Speed scalar penalty increased to -5%, down from -4.2%

Imerito 18mm Short ADS Movement Speed Bonus decreased to 18%, down from 20%



Marco 5 (VG)

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 200ms, up from 190ms

Vertical Recoil Increased

H4 Blixen (VG)

Max Damage reduced to 39, down from 40

Max Damage range decreased to 8 meters, down from 9 meters

ADS Transition In/Out Time increased to 210ms, up from 190ms

Bergstrom 17” F3 Muzzle Velocity decreased to 35%, down from 50% Movement speed increase removed, down from 3% ADS movement speed increase removed, down from 6%

7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag Movement Speed now decreased by 2% ADS Transition In/Out time scalar decreased to -3%, down from 2%



» Pistols «

Handgun Echo (MW)

Neck Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Upper Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

Lower Torso Damage Multiplier decreased to 1.0, down from, 1.1

» Light Machine Guns «

Whitely (VG)

16″ CGC Shrouded Damage Range Penalty decreased to -20%, up from -30%

28″ Gracey Mk. 9 Damage Range increased to 30%, up from 15%

.303 British 45 Round Mags Damage Range Penalty decreased to -10%, up from -20%



» Shotguns «

VLK Rogue (MW)

Max Pellet Damage decreased to 38, down from 60

Min Pellet Damage increased to 15, up from 14

The meta in Season 4 Reloaded of Warzone has once again been shaken to its core. Popular SMGs and ARs were nerfed while less popular guns were given a buff to allow them to compete with the top dogs in the meta. Raven Software will likely continue to monitor the weapon data before Season 5 arrives, so fans should expect another update soon.