Cloud App Security Company Datadog Buys API Observability Provider Seekret – MSSP Alert

Datadog, a cloud monitoring-as-a-service company, has purchased API observability platform provider Seekret for an undisclosed sum.

Datadog, founded in 2010, is based in New York City. The company has 4,434 employees listed on LinkedIn. Datadog’s areas of expertise include cloud computing, development and operations and log management.

Seekret, founded in 2020, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. The company has 20 employees listed on LinkedIn. Seekret’s areas of expertise include API automation, governance and observability.

What the Seekret Acquisition Means for Datadog

Seekret allows Datadog to deliver API observability, governance and automation across the entire API lifecycle, the companies stated. Datadog plans to incorporate Seekret’s capabilities into its security and observability offerings to provide features for developers and operations and security engineers to manage the health, availability and security of their APIs.

In addition, Seekret ensures that engineering teams can use Datadog’s Cloud Security Platform to quickly and automatically discover and manage APIs across their environments, the companies said. From here, these teams can understand the interdependencies of these APIs and how they affect the experiences of application users. They can then use this information to build apps that meet users’ expectations.

Datadog Acquires Hdiv Security, CoScreen

The Seekrat acquisition comes after Datadog in March 2022 announced plans to buy Hdiv Security, a security testing software company. This transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2022.

Datadog has integrated Hdiv’s application security capabilities into its Cloud Security Platform, the company said. This allows developers to use Datadog’s Cloud Security Platform to monitor risks across their applications.

Also, Datadog in February 2022 acquired CoScreen, which provides a collaboration platform for technical teams. Datadog has added CoScreen’s capabilities to its Cloud Security Platform to help engineers share their screens and work together for incident and security response and other activities, the company said.

Organizations can use Datadog’s Cloud Security Platform to automate infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring and log management, the company stated. Furthermore, Datadog offers a partner program that lets MSSPs and MSPs use the company’s Cloud Security Platform to provide app monitoring and other security services.