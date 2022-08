As teased in the trailer, Silver plans to open up a string of dojos across the valley to seal his rise to the top.

However, Daniel isn’t giving up just yet and will enlist the help of Chozen to try and put a stop to his plans.

Meanwhile, Johnny is going to be travelling to Mexico with his son Robby (Tanner Buchanan) in order to track down the whereabouts of Miguel (Xolo Maridueña).

Cobra Kai season 5 premieres on Friday, September 9, on Netflix.