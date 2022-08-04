CSE’s Annual Environment Data Camp: Environmental Data and Statistics, 2021-22

August 30 – September 2, 2022

Anil Agarwal Environment Training Institute (AAETI), Nimli, Alwar, Rajasthan

Climate change. Air pollution. Water conservation and wastewater management. Industrial contamination. Renewable energy. Forests and biodiversity. Agriculture. Solid waste management. Food and food systems. Every year, CSE and Down To Earth’s State of India’s Environment in Figures brings together a comprehensive resource publication on environmental statistics on all these issues (and more). Every page tells a number of stories, all brought to the reader through uniquely conceived, well-visualised data sets.

Take climate change. The evidence of this existential threat to humanity is clearly seen in the data that is emerging every year – this data, if visualised well, can become an effective basis for actions to arrest climate change or adapt to it.

We are now bringing you a four-day residential certificate course – our inaugural Data Camp – based on this seminal annual publication. Using the subjects covered in it, the Data Camp will unravel for you what the numbers really say, the stories that can be told using them, and help you visualise them using state-of-art visualisation and communication tools and methods

The participants will be accommodated in the AAETI campus, a state-of-the-art residential training facility developed by CSE, located at the foothills of the Aravalli mountains, barely three hours away from Delhi.

WHO WILL BENEFIT FROM THIS DATA CAMP?

Public relations and communication professionals; researchers and writers on environment and development; data managers and statisticians; students; professionals, government officials and policymakers working on environment, including on sustainable development goals (SDGs).

WHAT WILL THEY TAKE BACK?

In-depth understanding of data sourcing — how and where to look for relevant data on environment and sustainable development

Sharper skills for analysing and interpreting data l Improved data visualisation skills and techniques for effective communication

Ability to create interactive dashboards on environmental issues

Skill-sets for processing, visualising and transforming environment data into simple, compelling and informative ‘stories’ for print and web

Ability to develop and plan communications strategies for social media, web and print

WHAT WOULD BE THE TRAINING METHODOLOGY?

Classroom lectures, presentations, case studies, group exercises, assignments and discussions.

For registration click here

COURSE DIRECTOR

Kiran Pandey

Programme director, Information Management, CSE

Email: kiran@cseindia.org

Phone: +91-9871215338

COURSE COORDINATOR



Susan Chacko

Manager, Information Management, CSE

Email: susan@cseindia.org

Phone: +91-9958387577