David Beckham’s son Romeo borrows dad’s pricey Dior shirt as pair ‘twin’ in matching looks

David Beckham, 48, took to Instagram yesterday to share a picture of himself sipping on a drink while he showed off his Dior two-piece.

He captioned the post in view of his 74.8 million followers: “Just relaxing in @dbeyewear thanks @mrkimjones @dior for my I love it but Romeo already has his eye on it @romeobeckham it’s mine.”

Romeo then took to Instagram in the early hours of the morning to post a picture of himself and his dad in matching co-ords but in different colours.

David commented on the post: “Someone has been in my wardrobe @romeobeckham.”

Victoria took the opportunity to mock the duo on Instagram as she posted the family snap.

She captioned the post: “Who influenced who?!kisses @mrkimjones @davidbeckham @romeobeckham.”

On the Dior website, the shorts are priced at £1350, while the shirt is priced at £1500.