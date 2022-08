The Swingin’ Midway Drive-In in Athens, Tennessee is showing a double bill of “DC League of Super-Pets” and “Superman: The Movie” on both Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6.

DC League of Super-Pets” will start around 8:50pm, followed by “Superman: The Movie” at 10:50pm, with a brief intermission in between.

Tickets cost just $8 for Adults (12 and up), $5 for kids aged 4-11, whole children 3 and under get in free.

Visit the Swingin’ Midway Drive-In for more info.



