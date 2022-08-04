Defiance Co. genealogists tour museum

PAULDING — The Defiance County Genealogical Society recently met at the John Paulding Historical Museum.
Museum President Kim Sutton led the tour, telling many stories connected to the displays.
The first museum building was built in 1984, and currently the museum consists of three exhibit buildings all preserving the past for future generations. The buildings are filled with artifacts such as antique farm equipment, a U.S. mail buggy, clothing, furniture, and even a jail cell and a log cabin. Other miscellaneous items include Indian arrowheads, and a collection of 400 vintage hats, hat boxes and accessories.
The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, and is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be no DCGS meeting in August. The next meeting will be on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, with members sharing old family recipes.
Meetings are held at St. John United Church of Christ, 950 Webster St., Defiance. The church is located on the northeastern corner of the Defiance College campus. Entry is on the north side from the church parking lot adjacent to the college gymnasium. Visitors are welcome.
(Information courtesy of the Defiance County Genealogical Society.)