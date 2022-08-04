Disney Plus’ Prey review: ‘most effective Predator flick since the first one

We’re in North America in the year 1719 following an ingenious and very acrobatic young Comanche woman (Amber Midthunder).

Desperate to become a hunter, she has retooled her foraging axe as a sort of boomerang tomahawk which she can return to her hand with a leather rope. While the menfolk scoff, she notices something is afoot when a cougar runs off before devouring its prey.

Soon humankind will experience first contact with a Predator, the dreadlocked, alien, big-game hunters who will go on to torment Arnie two-and-a-half centuries later.

Here his tech isn’t quite so developed. He has that invisibility cloak, but his helmet looks like a skull and his main weapons are a sword, crossbow and retractable claws.