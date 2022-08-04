Categories
ECP Airport Authority elects first woman to lead board of directors


Holly Melzer of Panama City was elected as the first woman to lead the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Board of Directors.

PANAMA CITY BEACH — Holly Melzer says she believes gender should not hold any woman back from seeking a leadership position

The 40-year-old Panama City resident has been elected chairperson of the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport Board of Directors, making her the first woman to lead the board. 

Melzer, who has been a member of the Airport Authority since 2019, is an attorney and partner at Barron & Redding of Panama City.

“During my 15 years of practicing law in Bay County, I’ve certainly grown accustomed to being in male-dominated courtrooms and boardrooms,” she said. “I’ve worked hard to demonstrate my ability to lead, advocate, make tough decisions and be prepared.

“… Although I do see more and more women in our local legal community and local organizations, which is great, I think it’s important for any leadership position to be filled based on someone’s vision and qualifications, regardless of gender. It’s an honor to lead this board at such an exciting time at ECP.”

