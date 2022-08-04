Elvis Presley: Priscilla Presley had to be ‘careful’ not to ‘betray’ the King





On Monday Elvis Presley’s new biopic, Elvis, hits home streaming markets. But while the movie tells the heartfelt story of the King of Rock and Roll, it doesn’t delve very deep into his relationship with Priscilla Presley. Elvis was 24-years-old when he first met the 14-year-old Priscilla Beaulieu in Friedberg, Germany in 1959. They hit it off instantly, and just a few short years later Priscilla moved to Elvis’ home, Graceland, in the USA to be with him.

A few years after that, Elvis proposed to Priscilla on Christmas Day, 1966. Just months later, on May 1, 1967, Elvis and Priscilla were married. Exactly nine months later they had their only child, Lisa Marie Presley. But by this time, Priscilla was 22-years-old and had been with Elvis for eight years. And she began to feel worried about her own life experiences. Looking back, Priscilla said her identity was “definitely” tied to Elvis’. While growing from a teenager to a young woman, Elvis and his lifestyle was all she knew. Before long, she began to become fearful.

Priscilla said: “I realised that — towards my mid-20s — I would go out with people and didn’t really have much to offer.” During her time with Elvis, Priscilla had only hung out with the King and his friends – the Memphis Mafia. She hadn’t lived a normal life. Although it looked glamorous and she no doubt had endless sums of cash, Priscilla was constantly sheltered from the press and Elvis’ ruthless fans for the better part of a decade. “I couldn’t comment on things,” she remembered. “Because outside of my life with Elvis I didn’t really know anything.” (Via News AU) Eventually, she started changing. READ MORE: Elvis Presley music did ‘not impress’ iconic jazz singer

Elvis and Priscilla were officially divorced in 1973 after eight years of marriage. After branching out on her own without the star, Priscilla began learning about herself again. She said: “I had to start discovering who I was. Because – and still to this day – I’m very influenced by everything he said.” With that said, she added: “But I’ve been able to decipher now and realise: ‘Oh, that’s Elvis, not me.'”

In recent years Priscilla has continued to look after Elvis’ legacy. When Elvis hit cinemas earlier this year, she spoke candidly about Austin Butler’s portrayal of her deceased ex-husband. She said at the time: “It was very emotional, my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] felt the same way. Only because he got Elvis to a T, I mean to a T. “It is unbelievable what this kid did, Austin Butler. He spent two years studying about Elvis, so that was like a shock to watch.” SOURCE