Embryos can count as dependents on Georgia state tax returns: For many families ‘there is no benefit at all,’ says analyst

Anti-abortion activists demonstrate outside the Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, June 13, 2022.

Residents of Georgia may now claim embryos as dependents on their state income tax returns.

Any “unborn child with a detectable human heartbeat” may qualify for a $3,000 state income tax deduction for 2022, effective July 20, according to guidance released by the state’s Department of Revenue.

The announcement follows the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the federal right to abortion, triggering bans in Georgia and elsewhere.

While it’s unclear whether other states will follow, jurisdictions do tend to copy one another, said Richard Auxier, senior policy associate at the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center.

“It is an anti-abortion piece of legislation,” he said, explaining how the tax break won’t support most lower-income families.

Typically, tax deductions are less valuable than tax credits because they are more difficult to claim, and many filers take the standard deduction rather than itemizing, Auxier said.

“For most low-income families, there is no benefit at all,” he said. “And for the rest of them, we’re talking tens of dollars.”