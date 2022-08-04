Categories
Showbiz

Emmerdale star claims he changed name for heartbreaking reason: ‘Too brown and gay’


He added: “And now I’m sort of doing the same thing, [but] it’s now ticking a box, whereas before it didn’t.”

Mathew went on to express his feelings about straight actors playing gay roles, admitting: “It’s not the same playing field.”

Referencing It’s A Sin, he said: “No queer role on It’s a Sin was not played by somebody who was not queer themselves.

“And then I noticed on my social media, a lot of… I have to say straight white male actors saying, ‘It’s ridiculous actors are just actors’, and you think this is where the privilege is – under their nose.

“I kept saying to people, ‘But guys what you don’t realise is, if it was a level playing field, then that would be true’.”

Emmerdale airs weekdays at 7.30pm on ITV.





Source link

Abbie Bray

By Abbie Bray

Abbie Bray is a TV reporter at Express.co.uk. She worked as a TV reporter for another national publication before moving to Express in March 2021. Previously, Abbie worked for regional Reach publication, Devon Live before making the move to London. She loves to write about all things Vera, Shetland and Death in Paradise.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.