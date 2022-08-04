‘Gorge’ Flora Vesterberg channels Kate Middleton in £225 dress Duchess wore last year

Flora Vesterberg née Ogilvy is a member of the British Royal Family, but married Swedish financier Timothy Vesterberg in September 2020. They wed in St James’ Church in London.
The 27-year-old shared photos of herself and her husband attending the Cartier Queen’s Cup polo, which took place last month, on her Instagram yesterday.
In the photos, Flora looked stunning in a LK Bennett dress, retailing for £225.
Called the Dee Cream Crepe Shift Dress, the garment has short sleeves, a heart-shaped neckline, and a tight skirt.
Royal fans were quick to comment on Flora’s chic look.
Instagram user Sofi Pusarelli wrote: “Love the dress, simple and elegant.”
User @romanticadiginoble said: “Simple but elegant outfit.”
User @royally.yours commented: “Flora is always soooo elegant!!”
Flora combined the dress with a pair of classic nude heels and various pieces of jewellery.
She donned a pair of sapphire and diamond earrings, an Astley Clarke necklace, and a Spells of Love necklace.
To complete the look, Flora wore a versatile gold bangle by Halycon Days.
Flora's hair was down in loose curls and her make-up look was her usual lashings of dark mascara, coloured-in brows, and a slick of lipgloss.
