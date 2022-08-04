Heat 2 ‘coming soon’ declares director Michael Mann of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro classic

Mann said in an interview last month with Empire how he hoped to make the film a reality.

The director said: “It’s totally planned to be a movie. Is it a modest movie? No. Is it a very expensive series? No. It’s going to be one large movie.”

He also admitted that DeNiro and Kilmer wouldn’t be able to reprise their roles as they’d need to look how they did in 1988, but feels Heat has “sustained in culture” to remain relevant.

He added: “It’s known. I could delude myself into thinking that the whole world is familiar with it, but when you check out its prominence in home vid for over 20 years, this thing really has legs. People are still watching it, people are still talking about it. It’s a brand. It’s kind of a Heat universe, in a way. And that certainly justifies a very large ambitious movie.”

