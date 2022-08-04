India hands ‘lifeline’ to Putin’s war efforts as Russian arms ships sidestep US sanctions

An investigation by the independent Russian news site Meduza revealed that two of these cargo vessels, the Adler and the Ascalon, were previously involved in the delivery of a shipment of S-400 surface-to-air missiles from Russia to China in 2018 while sailing under different names.

Meanwhile, another ship, named the Maia 1, reportedly shipped military equipment, and was docked at the port of Cochin in south India last month.

Meanwhile, the oil tanker Inda was accused of shipping Iranian crude oil by the US-based advocacy group United Against Nuclear Iran.

Mr Margolin noted: “Networks like these will continue to be a lifeline for Russia and its war effort so long as they can seize on gaps in enforcement.”

