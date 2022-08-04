Jennifer Coolidge says playing Stifler’s mom in ‘American Pie’ helped her sex life

The actress, who played Jeanine Stifler (better known as Stifler’s mom) in the movie, told Variety that she “got a lot of sexual action from ‘American Pie.'”

In the movie, Coolidge’s character has a fling with her son Steve Stifler’s (Seann William Scott) classmate Paul Finch, played by Eddie Kaye Thomas.

“There were so many benefits to doing that movie,” Coolidge said . “I mean, there would be like 200 people that I would never have slept with.”

Coolidge also talked about her role as Tanya McQuoid on the HBO series “White Lotus,” and how the show’s creator Mike White believed she could do the role.