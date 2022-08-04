Key reason Kate Middleton ditched her ‘iconic’ £390k engagement ring at Commonwealth Games

“The sapphire and diamonds are set in a slim 18-carat white gold band, which accentuates the central piece and draws the eye into the precious stones.

“A family heirloom, Kate’s ring once belonged to Prince William’s mother, Princess Diana, and has incredible sentimental value to the Prince.

“Kate’s historic ring is estimated to be worth around the £390,000 mark.”

The ring is a very sentimental piece, with Prince William explaining why he chose to use his late mother’s ring during his engagement interview in 2010.