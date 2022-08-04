Kylie Jenner Called Out After Posting A Video In Her Cosmetics Lab Without A Hairnet Or Gloves

“In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕”
In 2015, Kylie Jenner launched her Kylie Cosmetics empire at the age of 18.
She kicked off by selling lip kits, and her millions of dedicated fans across the world saw it become an instant success.
As a result, Kylie has since branched out into many other products, including eyeshadow palettes, highlighters, and skincare.
And seven years later, Kylie wants to prove that she is just as involved with her company as she was when it all began. So she documented her brief trip to the Milan factory to give her followers a glimpse behind the scenes.
The billionaire entrepreneur shared a short vlog from the trip on TikTok, where she explained that she was only in the Italian city for 24 hours.
“To visit all of the make-up factories,” she added. “To check on new Kylie Cosmetics stuff coming that I’m very excited about.”
Once inside the factory, Kylie could be seen wearing a white lab coat as she observed and worked with some of the products’ ingredients.
Kylie was filmed mixing what appeared to be a shimmer and powder, as well as some kind of concealer or foundation.
At one point, she took a swab of product out of the container and dabbed it on her hand to test the coverage, and the video ended with her checking out a pressed powder.
“Perfecting new @kyliecosmetics in italy today 💕,” she captioned the TikTok.
Over on her Instagram page, Kylie shared some photos alongside the video clips from the factory, writing: “In the lab creating new magic for you guys 💕 better than ever. @kyliecosmetics.”
But her followers were less than impressed by the video, with many pointing out that she was mixing and handling products while ignoring basic health and safety procedures.
In fact, they noted that aside from the lab coat, Kylie wasn’t wearing any PPE — including a hairnet and gloves.
Instead, her long dark hair was loose and tumbling over her shoulders in many of the shots, and Kylie’s long, manicured nails were also exposed with jewelry on her fingers.
Her Instagram post was quickly flooded with comments from followers pointing this out, with some asking if they should expect Kylie’s hair in the new products.
“I just see so many lab rules not being followed,” one fan remarked.
She was even called out by Emmy Award–winning makeup artist Kevin James Bennett, who commented: “Working with cosmetic manufacturers (and their labs) is part of my job. I have very short hair, and I’ve NEVER been allowed into the lab without a hair net…AND GLOVES.”
“Why are you gaslighting your followers?” he asked. “And what ignorant lab let you touch things without following proper sanitation protocols?”
And it wasn’t long before the discourse made its way over to Reddit, with many criticizing Kylie for not practicing proper sanitation protocols while in the factory.
“I love the smell of contamination in the morning,” one person wrote. Another added: “My first thoughts & feelings as well. The hair, eyes, clothes. She’s a hazard.”
Another commented: “Put your gloves on! We don’t know what’s under those fake nails?!” Meanwhile, someone else addressed the hair, writing: “That hair just dragging over everything 💀”
Some pointed out that other influencers with makeup lines have also been to their factories but managed to follow proper protocol, unlike Kylie.
“Sis hair everywhere?!” one user wrote. “I bring up Jeffree Star bc of the whole series w/ him in the lab w/ Shane Dawson to formulate their palette and they both even w/ short hair wore hair nets and protective gear when in the lab and on the production lines..”
One person replied: “Girl I thought the same thing!! Jeffree even had to take his long nails off before when he was going to the lab!”
As a result, it didn’t take long for people to claim that the trip was nothing more than a staged photo op. “She could really make it more believable if she at least tied her hair up or something, this is just comical,” one social media user commented.
“I feel like that’s how you just know this is staged,” another person went on. “There’s no way she would be allowed to walk around like that if these were actually products to be sold.”
And considering the recent scrutiny that Kylie has faced for her excessive use of her private jet, some were surprised that she’d openly post about taking a 13-hour flight for just 24 hours.
“Lmao she’s gotten so much shit about flying for bullshit reasons and she just does it yet again. I bet she was there for like 5 min no longer than that,” someone said.
Another popular comment read: “Flew all the way to Milan just to pretend she in the lab making new products that are going to end up being repeat colors of previously released products.”
Kylie sparked fierce backlash last month when she was called out for regularly taking flights less than 15 minutes long. She ended up being branded “a full time climate criminal.”
However, it was later revealed that on the list of celebs emitting the most CO2 through their private jet usage, Kylie hadn’t even made the top 10.
Meanwhile, a report allegedly pointed to Taylor Swift as the celeb with the worst CO2 emissions so far this year, which were 1,000 metric tons more than the celebrity who placed second on the list, Floyd Mayweather.
Source link