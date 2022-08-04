Liverpool could be without six players for Fulham Premier League opener after injury blow

“We have some new players who joined us over the summer and the one thing that has stood out during pre-season more than anything else is how quickly they have become part of us,” he wrote in his programme notes before Liverpool played Strasbourg.

“This is because the culture in our squad is so healthy. We have a group that is easy to join and that is credit to the players themselves. I can say without any doubt that the team spirit and togetherness right now is as good as I have ever experienced and I have been in football for many years, so the longer we can maintain this mood the better.

“The truth is that you may not win any trophies for team spirit but you definitely won’t win anything without it. We have shown what can be achieved with everyone pulling in the same direction, so continuing this would make a lot of sense.”