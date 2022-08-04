Liverpool recommended signing by Jamie Carragher but club icon has Virgil van Dijk theory

Liverpool icon Jamie Carragher believes the Reds could still add quality to their midfield this summer but believes they will wait for the right signing – just like they did with defender Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club’s transfer business is complete, which has frustrated some supporters.

Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay are Liverpool’s only signings ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Nunez got off to a fantastic start by scoring in last Sunday’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Former defender Carragher thinks Liverpool can still add quality to their midfielder. However, he pointed out that Klopp and the Anfield hierarchy have tended to wait for their top targets to become available – rather than pursue alternatives.

The 44-year-old used Van Dijk as an example. Liverpool had initially tried to sign the Dutchman in the summer of 2017 and turned down the opportunity to acquire other centre-backs. Van Dijk eventually arrived the following January.

