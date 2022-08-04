Categories
Longtime Pickerington Central tennis coach Kelli Rings retires


Pickerington Central Tigers

One of Pickerington Central’s three remaining coaches from the district split has stepped aside.

Kelli Rings, who had coached the girls tennis team since 1999 and the boys since 2004, the first spring after the district split the original Pickerington High School into Central and North, retired in July.

Rings will be succeeded by her daughter, Brittany Smolewski.

“(It is) pretty much just time to go,” said Rings, whose girls teams won 13 league championships and boys teams captured two, in 2018 and 2021.

“(I have) very mixed emotions because I still love coaching and had a great connection with many of the athletes, but my life is getting busier and busier,” added Rings, who has seven grandchildren – a number that is increasing by three in the coming months. “I will surely miss it, but I plan on supporting the kids as much as possible.”



