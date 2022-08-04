Meet our pets of the week: Two cats and a sheep

Meet Dougie, a neutered male pot-bellied pig who came to Longmeadow in late April. Dougie is a friendly pig with a large head in comparison to his mini pig body. Trainers think it makes his facial expressions easier to read and gives him plenty of room for his big smart brain. He has a lot of personality and loves people. He follows staff around the pen waiting for face and belly scratches. He is a relatively quiet pig but does get excited for Cheerios.

To adopt • Call Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union at 636-583-8759 to schedule an interview.