Music, movies and margaritas: What to do in Austin this weekend

🗓 All weekend



😎 Hot Summer Nights Festival 2022

Red River Cultural District’s annual free music fest is returning for three nights this weekend, showcasing more than 100 local artists. While admission is free, the festival helps raise funds for venue staff and local artists. Various times Thursday-Saturday | 📍Red River Cultural District venues

🗓 Thursday



🎭 Mean Girls the musical

Based on the beloved 2004 classic film of the same name, “Mean Girls” is coming to the stage at Bass Concert Hall with a musical twist. Follow Cady Heron in a new way as she navigates the animalistic world of high school and learns who to be a true friend. Tickets start at $45. Multiple showtimes Thursday-Sunday | 📍Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman Dr.



🍹 Margarita Madness

I’m holding two drinks in my hands but only one can be named next top margarita. Join in on a bracket-style competition running throughout the month to try all eight margaritas, then name your favorite for the finals. Tickets start at $18. 3-9 p.m. Thursday-Sunday | 📍Desert Door Distillery, 211 Darden Hill Rd.



🎵 Big Time Rush “Forever” tour

Soak up some nostalgia seeing the 2010s boy band Big Time Rush on stage again as part of a stop on their “Forever” reunion tour. Tickets start at $23. Doors open at 7 p.m. Thursday | 📍Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, 500 E 12th St.

🗓 Friday



🎤 Wiz Khalifa and Logic: Vinyl Verse Tour 2022

Rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic are coming to you live and on stage as part of their joint “Vinyl Verse” tour. You can secure a lawn ticket for as low as $23 or a seat for $25. 6:30 p.m. Friday | 📍Germania Insurance Amphitheater, 9201 Circuit of the Americas Blvd.



🎥 Friday Flicks at Moody Amphitheater

Celebrating a slice of Texas history, Moody Amphitheater is showing the 1997 film “Selena” as this week’s Friday Flick. Stop by early for a performance from Selena tribute band Bidi Bidi Banda and the movie starts at sunset. Admission is free. 7 p.m. Friday | 📍Moody Amphitheater, 1401 Trinity St.



🪙 COIN: Uncanny Valley Tour

Spend your Friday night dancing under the stars with indie pop band COIN, making a stop on its “Uncanny Valley” tour. Tickets start at $33. 8 p.m. Friday | 📍Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater, 801 Red River St.

🗓 Saturday



🏳️‍🌈 ATX Queer Music Fest

The first annual ATX Queer Music Fest is kicking off at Lustre Pearl to benefit Austin-area sexual health and wellness services. In addition to live music performances from Mama Duke, Chief Cleopatra and Caleb De Casper, there will be drag shows, markets to peruse and free goodies. Tickets are $5 for all ages and events are 21 and up after 7 p.m. 2 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday | 📍Lustre Pearl South, 801 Red River St.



🎸 Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour

Grammy-winning Texas-based R&B musician Leon Bridges is taking the stage with Little Dragon during his “The Boundless” tour. Tickets are still available for $40. 8 p.m. Saturday | 📍Moody Center, 2001 Robert Dedman Dr.

🗓 Sunday