Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 4, 2022


This week, we saw the appearance of several older theatrical releases on the Netflix Top 10 and some (well, mainly one) garnered more surprise from me than the others: Tower Heist, starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy. The more-than-a-decade-old comedy remains on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. as of Thursday, August 4, 2022 and has moved up on the list since yesterday. We also have a new feature-length title to acknowledge in addition to a new champion on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. With that in mind, let’s look deeper at Netflix’s most popular content (opens in new tab) in today’s daily breakdown. 

Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy in Tower Heist.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – August 4, 2022

While the original romantic drama Purple Hearts is still winning the most hearts among Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, climbing up four slots to steal second place is the 2011 comedy Tower Heist, which is now followed by 2015’s The Age of Adaline with Blake Lively (up one spot from yesterday). Each down two spots from yesterday are 2012’s Men in Black 3 and new action thriller The Gray Man, which has replaced Illumination’s Sing 2 in fifth place. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 (one of the best superhero movies of all time), The Wretched (one of the most underrated horror movies of 2020), and new animated adventure The Sea Beast have not budged, but are succeeded by newcomer The 15:17 to Paris — director Clint Eastwood’s dramatization of a foiled terrorist attack starring the real soldiers who were involved.

  • 1. Purple Hearts
  • 2. Tower Heist
  • 3. The Age of Adaline
  • 4. Men in Black 3 
  • 5. The Gray Man
  • 6. Sing 2
  • 7. Spider-Man 2
  • 8. The Wretched
  • 9. The Sea Beast
  • 10. The 15:17 to Paris



