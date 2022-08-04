Netflix Top Movies And Shows: What’s Trending On August 4, 2022

This week, we saw the appearance of several older theatrical releases on the Netflix Top 10 and some (well, mainly one) garnered more surprise from me than the others: Tower Heist, starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy. The more-than-a-decade-old comedy remains on the platform’s Top 10 Movies in the U.S. as of Thursday, August 4, 2022 and has moved up on the list since yesterday. We also have a new feature-length title to acknowledge in addition to a new champion on the Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. With that in mind, let’s look deeper at Netflix’s most popular content (opens in new tab) in today’s daily breakdown.

Top 10 Movies On Netflix In The U.S. – August 4, 2022

While the original romantic drama Purple Hearts is still winning the most hearts among Netflix’s Top 10 Movies today, climbing up four slots to steal second place is the 2011 comedy Tower Heist, which is now followed by 2015’s The Age of Adaline with Blake Lively (up one spot from yesterday). Each down two spots from yesterday are 2012’s Men in Black 3 and new action thriller The Gray Man, which has replaced Illumination’s Sing 2 in fifth place. Meanwhile, Spider-Man 2 (one of the best superhero movies of all time), The Wretched (one of the most underrated horror movies of 2020), and new animated adventure The Sea Beast have not budged, but are succeeded by newcomer The 15:17 to Paris — director Clint Eastwood’s dramatization of a foiled terrorist attack starring the real soldiers who were involved.

Top 10 TV Shows On Netflix In The U.S. – August 4, 2022

Weeks after its fourth season dropped, feel-good romantic drama Virgin River has become the new champion of Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. by surpassing Keep Breathing (starring Scream’s Melissa Barrera), which now sits right above the mega-popular Stranger Things and the explosive new “rockuseries” Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99 (now in fourth place above Uncoupled). Right below the Neil Patrick Harris-led dramedy and above survivalist reality series Alone after making a huge leap from the very bottom is South Korean courtroom comedy Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which releases new episodes weekly. Rounding out the bottom three today are another twisted docuseries (this one about a controversial online figure) called The Most Hated Man on the Internet, a less chaotic docuseries about auto renovation called Car Masters: Rust to Riches, and All American: Homecoming — a spin-off to the CW teen sports drama that has been wildly successful on Netflix in the past.

After the relatively slow day we saw on the Netflix Top 10 yesterday (the order of Top TV Shows were exactly identical to the day before), it is nice to see some dramatic changes occurring today. Of course, it is only going to increase tomorrow when the long-awaited series adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s DC comic The Sandman premieres. I would not be surprised if many fans get a Netflix subscription of their own to just to tune in and, if it does achieve the success it is predicted to earn, you’ll it about from us in a future daily breakdown.

