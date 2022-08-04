Nick Kyrgios gets unusual response after touching gesture to elderly fan hit by ball

Kyrgios has also united with Jack Sock in Washington. The pair are set to take on Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Nicolas Mahut in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles on Friday.

Speaking about linking up with Sock, who he has played with since 2015, he said: “I love playing with Jack because he is hands down the best player in the world, but at the same time I hate playing with him because there is so much pressure on me because he wins with absolutely anyone he plays with.

“But I got that monkey off my back in Lyon [in 2018], we got a title under the belt in Metz. I can tell my grandkids I got a title with the best doubles player in the world.”