Nokia revives iconic £65 phone that gets one feature we’ve all been missing

Nokia announced the relaunch of its iconic 8210 last month but now this latest feature phone is officially available to buy. The famous Finnish phone firm, which is now owned by HMD Global, has just released the all-new 8210 on its online store with it in stock and ready to ship from today.

Of course, this is not some flashy smartphone packed with cameras and giant screen but it does have one huge advantage over its Android and iPhone rivals and it’s something millions have been desperately missing.

That’s because once you refill the battery, there’s no worry that it will be flat by the end of the day with Nokia promising that it should last at least a week on a single charge. Most modern devices can’t survive 24 hours without the battery light glowing red and it could make the 8210 pretty tempting for anyone who simply wants a phone to make calls.

Other nice little extras that wouldn’t have been found on the original 8210 include fast 4G data speeds, a large colour screen and single rear camera for snapping photos.

It can even access apps such as Facebook – so you won’t miss your fix of social media – and it still ships with the classic game of Snake.