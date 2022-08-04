Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – Traffic Figures for July 2022 | MarketScreener

Norwegian had over 2.2 million passengers in July, the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic. Norwegian operated 99.7 percent of its scheduled flights with a load factor of close to 95 percent, the highest in several years. "This has been a great summer for Norwegian. In July, we had the highest load factor in many years, and we operated close to all scheduled flights despite the many demanding challenges the industry has faced. These results have been made possible thanks to our dedicated colleagues who are putting our customers at the heart of our operations", said Geir Karlsen , CEO of Norwegian. Norwegian flew 2,206,424 passengers in July, compared to 695,830 in July 2021 . The load factor in July was 94.5 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 3,322 million seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 3,139 million seat kilometres, an increase of 27 percent from June. Unit revenue (RASK) is estimated at NOK 0.81 , while unit revenue including flight related ancillary revenue is estimated at NOK 0.95 . Punctuality, as measured by the number of flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 62.2 percent in July. However, as many as 93 percent of all flights arrived on schedule or no more than an hour late. In July, Norwegian operated an average of 70 aircraft and 99.7 percent of scheduled flights were completed. Norwegian entered into agreements with Widerøe and Norse Atlantic Airways in July with the aim to establish ticketing co-operation and simplify travel for our customers. See detailed traffic figures in the attached PDF. For further information, please contact: Jesper M. Hatletveit , Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Tel: +47 906 64 401 Fornebu, 4 August 2022 Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Jesper M. Hatletveit , VP Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA , on 4 August 2022 at 08:00 CEST .

