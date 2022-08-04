Categories
UK

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) – Traffic Figures for July 2022 | MarketScreener


Norwegian had over 2.2 million passengers in July, the highest number since the
outbreak of the pandemic. Norwegian operated 99.7 percent of its scheduled
flights with a load factor of close to 95 percent, the highest in several years.
 

"This has been a great summer for Norwegian. In July, we had the highest load
factor in many years, and we operated close to all scheduled flights despite the
many demanding challenges the industry has faced. These results have been made
possible thanks to our dedicated colleagues who are putting our customers at the
heart of our operations", said Geir Karlsen, CEO of Norwegian. 

Norwegian flew 2,206,424 passengers in July, compared to 695,830 in July 2021.
The load factor in July was 94.5 percent. The capacity (ASK) was 3,322 million
seat kilometres, while actual passenger traffic (RPK) was 3,139 million seat
kilometres, an increase of 27 percent from June. Unit revenue (RASK) is
estimated at NOK 0.81, while unit revenue including flight related ancillary
revenue is estimated at NOK 0.95. Punctuality, as measured by the number of
flights departing within 15 minutes of scheduled time, was at 62.2 percent in
July. However, as many as 93 percent of all flights arrived on schedule or no
more than an hour late. In July, Norwegian operated an average of 70 aircraft
and 99.7 percent of scheduled flights were completed.

Norwegian entered into agreements with Widerøe and Norse Atlantic Airways in
July with the aim to establish ticketing co-operation and simplify travel for
our customers.

See detailed traffic figures in the attached PDF. 


For further information, please contact: 
Jesper M. Hatletveit, Investor Relations at Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Tel: +47
906 64 401


Fornebu, 4 August 2022
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA


This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU
Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant
to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange
announcement was published by Jesper M. Hatletveit, VP Investor Relations at
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, on 4 August 2022 at 08:00 CEST.

Click here for more information

© Oslo Bors ASA, source Oslo Stock Exchange



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.