Novak Djokovic social media row erupts as Aus tennis star feels heat for backing Serb

Australian tennis star John Millman has questioned on Twitter why Novak Djokovic cannot participate in the US Open later this month after he himself caught Covid in the country. However, he was forced to bat away the backlash with several follow-up tweets.

Djokovic has not been vaccinated and therefore, under current regulation, is not able to enter America. However, many are putting pressure on Joe Biden to relax regulations so that the Serbian can play in the US Open – with tennis legend John McInroe even weighing in on the argument.

Millman has revealed that he does not see the issue with Djokovic participating in the competition as he does not feel that US citizens are strictly following the guidelines in the country. He wrote on his Twitter: “I’m out with covid.

“I was just in the States and it didn’t really feel like too many were following any recommendations or guidelines there. Which is fine, but therefore I can’t see then why @DjokerNole (Djokovic) can’t come and compete.”

