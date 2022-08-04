P-Valley creator teases major change to Mercedes’ mother Patrice ‘Begin to like her’

Patrice Woodbine (played by Harriett D Foy) is arguably P-Valley’s primary protagonist, having tormented and neglected her own daughter Mercedes (Brandee Evans) throughout the first two seasons. However, with just two episodes of the Starz drama’s current run still to come, the show’s creator has suggested there may be more to Chucalissa’s zealous mayoral candidate than meets the eye.

Showrunner Katori Hall has hinted fans could start to warm to Patrice as the story develops.

In season two, viewers learned more about Mercedes’ troubled upbringing under her fiercely religious mother.

“She’s serial killer level, right?” Katori said of Patrice at this point in the season.

Patrice forced her daughter to give up her own child, Terricka (A’zaria Carter), when she became pregnant at 15.

