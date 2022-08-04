Princess Eugenie’s support for ‘dear’ Meghan Markle laid bare with unique birthday present





To mark her 40th birthday last year, Meghan announced a 40×40 campaign. She asked 40 women to donate 40 minutes of their time to mentor a woman who wanted to return to the workplace after losing their job during the pandemic. As a gift for Meghan’s birthday, Eugenie said she would be taking part in the campaign.

Speaking on Instagram, she said: “To celebrate dear Meghan’s 40th birthday I’m contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce. “In the past two years, tens of millions of women around the world have departed the workforce. “If you can please join me and commit 40 minutes to community, service or mentorship.” There was speculation that this may have been a show of support for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped back from royal duties the year before.

The royal also sent a birthday message to the Duchess on her Instagram story, using a sticker which said ‘Happy Birthday’ in rainbow lettering and a cartoon party hat. Meghan said the 40×40 campaign would trigger a “global wave of service”. Announcing the campaign, she said: “I believe mentorship is one way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength, and for my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 MINUTES OF MENTORSHIP to support women re-entering the workforce. “With this time, I hope they each help someone advance a professional life on her own terms, and, I hope that they inspire countless others to give 40 minutes of their time as well.” READ MORE: Kate and William extend major olive branch to Harry and Meghan

Cousins Harry and Eugenie were spotted laughing and joking together in the stands of the Super Bowl during her visit. Meghan is celebrating her 41st birthday today. She is expected to be celebrating the occasion privately. Earlier today, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent a public birthday message to the Duchess.

Writing on their Twitter and Instagram stories, they said: “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” They also shared a picture of Meghan, which was taken outside St Paul’s Cathedral during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this summer.