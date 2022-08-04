Report: How Brighton and Chelsea’s relationship now is, after Seagulls’ released statement about Cucurella last night

Reports suggest that Chelsea maintain a good relationship with Brighton, despite the hitch in the signing of Marc Cucurella.

According to The Argus, talks have far from stalled regarding the deal, as well as the proposed transfer of Levi Colwill going the other way.

Multiple media outlets reported that a deal was completed between the two clubs for the Spaniard, after the Blues swooped in to hijack the deal from Manchester City’s grasp.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The transfer is reportedly approved by Thomas Tuchel, with the German apparently seeing him as the future of his left-centre-back role.

However, Brighton released a statement on their official Twitter account stating that they have come to no agreement with any club over any signing.

Chelsea maintain relationship with Brighton

Despite the roadblock, The Argus has claimed the clubs are still in communication over a potential deal.

It is believed by some that the deal for Colwill to join Brighton permanently is what’s holding up proceedings, with Chelsea keen to include a buyback clause in his deal.

If that is agreed, the deal will signify a fantastic piece of business by Todd Boehly, with the 19-year-old looking destined to be a star of the future.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

However, Tuchel’s demand to have a left-sided defender ready to compete on all four fronts straight away is the reason behind the club’s acceleration in pursuit of Cucurella.

With long, drawn-out transfer sagas dominating the headlines this summer, the Blues have been keen to get this deal done quickly, outbidding City by a decent margin in order to force them to end their interest.

While deals slipping through their fingers at the final moments has scarred Chelsea fans this summer, there are no indications that this deal will not be completed, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano adamant that the deal will be completed today.

